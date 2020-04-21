Sarah Logan was reportedly set to appear on tonight's edition of WWE RAW, according to Ryan Satin

WWE Backstage news correspondent Ryan Satin had recently reported that one of the Superstars who were recently released by WWE could be making an appearance on RAW tonight. Fans might be aware by now that WWE released a long string of Superstars recently, including a bunch of major names such as Rusev and Drake Maverick.

As soon as Satin reported about the Superstar's appearance on RAW, Twitterati began speculating on who could they be. The names that were thrown around by many were that of Maria & Mike Kanellis, and Maverick.

Now, Satin has posted an update on his official Twitter handle and stated that the Superstar who was set to appear was former Riott Squad member, Sarah Logan. It should be noted that Logan didn't end up making an appearance on tonight's show.

Satin further said that WWE could have postponed the appearance because of word going out, or it could have been done to sell the injury that Logan suffered recently at the hands of Shayna Baszler. Last week on WWE RAW, Baszler defeated Logan to bag an opportunity to compete in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and injured Logan in the process. Check out Satin's tweet below:

The person was Sarah Logan.



Not sure if word getting out caused them to hold off tonight, or if they wanted to sell the Baszler injury for another week.



As most noticed though, she was mentioned on #Raw this evening more than she’s probably ever been mentioned in one night. https://t.co/80gZhSNA5T — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 21, 2020

Logan didn't do much of note on the main roster after Riott Squad split. Most of her run after moving up from NXT has seen her being used as enhancement talent. This is why when Logan was released as a part of WWE's budget cuts, not many fans were surprised.

It's entirely possible that WWE goes ahead with the original plan of having Logan make an appearance, as early as next week. There's no indication yet as to what would she do if she does make an appearance somewhere down the line.