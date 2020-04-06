WWE Rumors - Important backstage news on AJ Styles's future after getting buried at WrestleMania 36

Here's what's next for The Phenomenal One after the Boneyard Match.

A big rumor going around regarding his future has been addressed.

AJ styles got buried alive in the Boneyard Match.

AJ Styles was buried alive in the exceptional Boneyard Match by The Undertaker on day one of WrestleMania 36. The bone-chilling image of a fake arm popping out of the grave made us believe that we may not see Styles on TV anytime soon. And, that could very well be the case going forward.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that AJ Styles will stay away from WWE programming for a while to sell the angle.

He did, however, note that The Phenomenal One is not injured. There were rumors about Styles possibly undergoing surgery to fix a shoulder injury and the finish of the Boneyard Match was booked to write him off TV.

Meltzer clarified that Styles is not hurt and that his earlier injury had no role to play in how the match was booked to end.

AJ is probably selling it for a little while but AJ is way too valuable and not hurt. Like if AJ was going to get surgery, I could have seen like, 'Okay, AJ is getting surgery and this was the write-off.' That was not it. AJ is not injured. That was just the finish that they went with and now he's got to live through this somehow and be unburied alive.

AJ Styles injured his shoulder during the Royal Rumble match and there was a time when he was actually concerned about his match against The Undertaker not going through.

Thankfully for the WWE and AJ Styles himself, the injury was not a serious one and the company protected him until the Boneyard match was filmed on the night of March 25th.

The unique showdown between AJ Styles and The Undertaker was one of the positive takeaways from this year's WrestleMania and the fans hope to witness more such matches down the line.