WWE Rumors - Important backstage news on Cain Velasquez's career and future

We don't blame you if you are one of the many fans who is confused about the former UFC Champion's whereabouts and current WWE status.

As always, Sportskeeda's very own Tom Colohue provided an important backstage update on Velasquez's future in the company in his latest YouTube video.

As announced by the man himself, Velasquez was expected to appear in the Royal Rumble match but he was pulled from the show at the last moment due to an unspecified reason.

Tom had reported earlier that the company had lost faith in the 2-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, but that doesn't mean he isn't part of the plans going forward.

Velasquez is currently training and polishing his act and is still under contract with the WWE. Tom noted that Velasquez will return to TV when the company thinks he is ready to do so. The management is keeping a close eye on his development and he should ideally come back sooner rather than later.

WWE would first need to come up with an apt storyline for him, however, we don't have any details regarding any planned angle.

Tom explained the following:

A little bit of an update on Cain Velasquez, who was expected to be in the Royal Rumble. He announced himself he was going to be in the Royal Rumble to a number of media outlets on the BT Launch Bus, he did not end up being in the Royal Rumble because of a late pull.

I've spoken quite a few times about the loss of faith that the company has had with Cain Velasquez, however, he is still signed to the WWE. He is still training and preparing and he is expected to return to the company when he is ready to do so. They are keeping an eye on him. They are watching his development and he is still under contract and likely to appear sooner rather than later.

Velasquez has not appeared on TV since wrapping up his feud against Brock Lesnar. He signed a multi-year contract with the company and will appear again when the time is right.