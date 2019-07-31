×
WWE Rumors: 'Inactive' Raw Superstar set for three-month absence

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Rumors
833   //    31 Jul 2019, 16:42 IST

Bobby Lashley is one of the main heels on Raw
Bobby Lashley is one of the main heels on Raw

What's the story?

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that WWE has internally listed Bobby Lashley’s estimated return date as November 2.

In case you didn't know…

Bobby Lashley has played a prominent role on WWE television since his return to the company in April 2018.

Nicknamed “The All Mighty”, the former MMA fighter has been involved in high-profile rivalries with Superstars including Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns and Finn Balor over the last 16 months.

His most recent storyline with Braun Strowman resulted in a victory for “The Monster Among Men” in a Last Man Standing match at Extreme Rules. Since then, Lashley appeared in a 10-man Battle Royal on the July 15 episode of Raw, but he has not been on television for the last two weeks.

The 43-year-old has also been absent from live events throughout July.


The heart of the matter

Sean Ross Sapp reported last week that Bobby Lashley had been added to a list of “inactive” Superstars on WWE’s internal list of absentees.

In an update on Fightful Select, Sapp said that it is still not known what injury Lashley has sustained, but WWE is listing his return as early November.

"While we don't specifically know the injury in question, WWE internally has him listed as being out well into the fall. On a recent list that Fightful Select was able to see, they have Bobby Lashley with a November 2 return date."

Sapp added that employees and Superstars have revealed in the past that internal return dates are not always the same as when Superstars themselves expect to make their comebacks, so the list is only an approximate date when they could be cleared to return.

What's next?

Further details surrounding Bobby Lashley’s undisclosed injury are bound to emerge sooner or later. When he returns, expect speculation to continue over a long-awaited Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar match.

