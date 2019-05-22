WWE Rumors: Incredible backstage news about RAW after Money in the Bank

This week's WWE RAW after Money in the Bank PPV was an action-packed one, as we saw quite a few interesting moments in the ring.

But, there was some things backstage, away from the cameras on RAW that highlighted the slump in ratings that WWE has faced over the last few months.

We saw the return of Brock Lesnar on RAW as The Beast arrived with the Money in the Bank contract that he had won the previous night. Heyman revealed that they would reveal which champion they'd cash it in on, next week.

There was a fantastic match between Cesaro and Richochet, while WWE also teased a new feud between AJ Styles and Baron Corbin. The big exciting news of the night was the 24/7 title, which changed hands thrice after being introduced by Mick Foley.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, there was a lot of chaos and confusion backstage on this week's RAW.

Meltzer said that it was disorganised backstage and that there were a lot of changes to the show even after RAW started: “Apparently, backstage it was extremely disorganized, and things were being changed as the show was going on. Matches were changed. And maybe that’s why Baron Corbin got pinned. Who knows?” (H/T 411 Mania for the transcription).

This perhaps indicates that WWE didn't have the time to develop new stories after Money in the Bank.

Another popular source on Twitter, WrestleVotes, also tweeted something similar about RAW.

When RAW went live on the air tonight at 8pm EST, the final script was still not done and complete.



Think about that for a second. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 21, 2019

With the wild card rule now in place, Superstars from either brand can switch brands for the night, which makes it even more tough for the WWE creative team to accommodate top Superstars.

WWE are gearing up for their next PPV, Super Showdown, which will happen in Saudi Arabia next month.