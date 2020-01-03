WWE Rumors: Injured Superstar expected to clear test and make a big return at Royal Rumble

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Rumors Published Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020 IST SHARE

Royal Rumble.

WWE needs all hands on deck for the Royal Rumble. The highly-anticipated yearly spectacle is one those nights when WWE's deep roster is utilized to the fullest, which also includes injured Superstars who are on the cusp of returning to action.

Kairi Sane, who has been kept away from the ring after she suffered a concussion during the TLC main event, is also expected to return to the ring at the Rumble.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue opened up about Sane's status in his new YouTube video. The Japenese Superstar will have an assessment before the PPV and the general opinion backstage is that she should be cleared to wrestle in the Royal Rumble match.

Asuka will face Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship which means that the Women's Tag Team titles will ideally not be on the line.

That would leave Sane free to enter the Women's Royal Rumble match if she is given the green signal.

Tom stated the the company is fairly confident about Sane's in-ring avialability for the Rumble. Here's what he had to say about Sane's immediate future:

The plan is still to give her (Kairi Sane) an assessment before the Royal Rumble, to check if Kairi Sane can be involved in that match. The opinion backstage is quite high. They find it very likely that she will appear at the Royal Rumble, probably get a nice pop. If she doesn’t, not the worst thing in the world, because Asuka is already in the match, so they don’t need the Tag Champions.

Sane's unfortunate injury marred the main event of TLC which saw the Kabuki Warriors take on the team of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in an underwhelming TLC match.

The former NXT Women's Champion has a notable history of having concussions and she thankfully escaped without any major consequences this time around.

Advertisement

As stated earlier, WWE needs all the talent on hand to fill up the Women's Royal Rumble match and the company surely won't do without the Pirate Princess if she is fit enough to compete.

Also, don't miss out on WWE Insider Tom Colohue's stacked new video which has backstage information about a former World Champion moving from SmackDown to RAW, the potential Royal Rumble winners, WWE's YouTube earnings and much more. Check out the full video below: