WWE Rumors - Injured Superstars will reportedly be furloughed and not get paid

The cost-cutting may adversely affect the injured WWE Superstars.

WWE has already furloughed many veteran producers.

​ Vince McMahon.

The word 'release' has been an unfortunate keyword that's been mentioned a lot this week. Furlough is another word that has been used a lot as many employees and backstage producers have been given an indefinite leave of absence owing to the economic instability caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

On the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz, Tom revealed that there is a possibility of the company also furloughing the wrestlers.

WWE may not want to pay injured wrestlers

Injured Superstars have primarily been subjected to contract extensions wherein the company freezes the contract of the injured talent and tacks on time onto their existing deal.

The Revival and Luke Harper's contracts were frozen when they were out with injuries, however, the WWE may now furlough Superstars who are injured. Tom noted that there are several Superstars who the company may simply not want to pay while they on the sidelines nursing injuries.

Tom explained:

Also, it's very possible that we are not going to start hearing about furloughs for wrestlers particularly ones who are injured. There's a number of them that maybe they simply want to stop paying them for this period. We've heard about this before when WWE will extend someone's contract when they have been out with an injury. Happened to The Revival, happened to Luke Harper. We've heard about this before, now instead of doing that, they can furlough them.

As reported, WWE released a number of in-ring talents and furloughed many backstage employees as part of their extensive cost-cutting operation.

The Superstars who have departed the company are not expected to be back, however, the furloughed employees could be brought back once the pandemic is behind us, which, as you may have imagined, may take some time.

WWE is currently going through testing times and they have taken some drastic steps to tackle the economic slowdown that has plagued every industry.

Advertisement

Furloughing injured Superstars seems like another plan that the company may implement in the days to come.

For any quotes used from the video, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the Dropkick DiSKussions video in the article.