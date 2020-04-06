WWE Rumors - Interesting backstage details about locker room attitude to WrestleMania 36

WWE Superstars' reaction to taking part in WrestleMania 36 during the ongoing pandemic

WWE pre-taped WrestleMania 36 and had essential personnel only

WrestleMania 36

WWE pre-taped all the WrestleMania 36 matches a week prior to the show because of the ongoing situation in the world. Local authorities in Orlando, Florida had issued a stay at home orders which forced WWE to pre-tape The Show of Shows. WWE are possibly one of the few entertainment organizations still running, and some fans were not pleased with WWE putting their Superstars at risk amidst Covid-19 crisis.

But, it seems that the WWE Superstars were pleased to put on a show for their loyal fans. Wade Keller of PWTorch revealed that the WWE Superstars were positive and their attitude was to work hard and put on a good show for the fans. He said that it was not like the Saudi Arabia situation, where Superstars were not pleased about being stranded in the Middle Eastern country:

“From a number of wrestlers who were at the tapings, I did hear that this was not like a Saudia Arabia [feeling of] ‘let’s just get through this.’ The attitude among the wrestlers was, ‘everyone really wanted to work hard and try to make this work.' This did come across as a night where the wrestlers were like, ‘we’re here, we’re not here under protest or resentful or we don’t see this as [not] important.’ I was told the attitude among the crew was ‘let's surprise people.’ That was the attempt and I think it’s clear they were attempting to work hard and salvage this given the tough circumstances.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Several Superstars have had to pull out of The Show of Shows because they wanted to be in self-isolation, with the biggest name being Roman Reigns. Reigns was to face off against Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 but had to be replaced by Braun Strowman. The 'Monster Among Men' won his first world title on Saturday, defeating the WWE Hall of Famer.

The Miz, Murphy, Dana Brooke, and Rey Mysterio were also pulled from the show, while Andrade and Rezar suffered an injury just days before the show.

WWE were forced to make WrestleMania 36 a two-night event to ensure that there are limited people to produce the show and not put them at risk. Matches took place at the Performance Center, and two matches - the Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles, and the Firefly Funhouse match between John Cena and Bray Wyatt, took place in off-site locations.