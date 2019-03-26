WWE Rumors: Interesting backstage news about Becky Lynch's WWE contract

Becky Lynch

What's the story?

Becky Lynch has been one of the standout stars of the WWE in the last year or so, having had a huge change in her gimmick, and winning over new fans, while also eliciting comparisons with a WWE Hall of Famer, Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Now, reports have indicated that she may have been offered a new contract by the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Lynch, who returned to wrestling after a 6-year gap, signed with WWE in 2013, joining NXT, and then debuting on the main roster in 2015. She has since gone on to win the SmackDown Women's title twice, and then the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble match.

After winning at the 2019 Royal Rumble, Becky chose to face Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 35, and fans were to finally get the match that they had wanted.

But Vince McMahon added Charlotte Flair to the match, and now it will be a triple threat match between Rousey, Lynch, and Flair for the RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 35. WWE announced earlier today that the match will headline WrestleMania - a first for the women.

The heart of the matter

Pro Wrestling Sheet are reporting that Becky Lynch has been awarded a multi-year contract with the WWE, as well as a pay raise. The report states that the contract hasn't been signed by Becky yet, but she will sign it soon.

Lynch deserves a huge pay rise considering how she's had a big impact on WWE's women's division in the last year or so.

AJ Styles announced recently that he too has signed a new contract with the WWE.

What's next?

As mentioned earlier, Becky Lynch will be headlining WrestleMania 35 alongside Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, but before that, the three will team up to face off against the Riott Squad on next week's RAW.

