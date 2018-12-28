WWE Rumors: Interesting Change In Rules For WWE Battle Royal Matches

An interesting change might have been added to battle royal stipulations

What's the story

The WWE has been known to shake things up from time to time and make changes. Some changes can be for the better or for worse. Over the last twenty-four hours, we witnessed a change in stipulation that could lead to future changes down the road for some of the WWE's gimmicked match types.

In case you didn't know...

As we all well know, the WWE has been around for many decades and has revolutionized the world of Sports Entertainment for years. We've seen the Royal Rumble, Survivor Series Elimination matches, Hell in a Cell, Elimination Chamber, among many historical match types that were developed and originated within' the WWE that have since become popular mainstays.

The rules of basic matches can change or evolve. We've seen leniency on a basic singles or tag match, where count outs or disqualifications are pretty much non-existent except when needed for storyline progression.

The heart of the matter

As first reported by The Wrestling Observer, via Ringside News, last night at a WWE Live event from Madison Square Garden (MSG), Apollo Crews won a Battle Royal to earn a future WWE Intercontinental Championship match.

What made this battle royal interesting though was the fact that wrestlers could not only be eliminated by being thrown over the top rope, but they also can be pinned. Yes, you read that right. You can now pin your opponent in a battle royal to eliminate them from the fray. The Observer was quoted in saying:

“What was notable is that this was a pinfall and over-the-top rope elimination Battle Royal like the original California and Hawaii Battle Royals of the 60s and 70s.”

What's next

WWE can explore various options and change up the match stipulations for certain match types. I'm sure these experiments will continue at live events, then based on fan reaction, they could be brought to WWE television in the near future.

What do you guys think about the WWE making changes to their match types? Let us know in the comments below. As always, continue to follow Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news and results!

