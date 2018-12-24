WWE Rumors: Interesting changes planned for RAW and SmackDown in January

Things are about to change

What's the story?

As per the Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats.com, it is being reported that WWE will be loading up the RAW and SmackDown episodes in January.

This comes as great news for the fans as the WWE Universe has often complained about the shows getting dull and lackluster - especially RAW - for the past few months.

Loading up the shows will not only increase fan interest but will also help build the current story of the McMahon family being on-screen in-charge of WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Vince McMahon made his way to address the crowd in order to make a major announcement.

He was joined by his daughter Stephanie McMahon, son Shane McMahon and son-in-law Triple H, as the family informed the WWE Universe that they would be shaking up things on RAW and Smackdown, and will be listening closely to what the fans want.

This was an indirect admission to the fact that the WWE fans were not happy with the product and that the McMahons will be making a series of changes to appease the fans.

The heart of the matter

It has already been announced that six NXT Superstars( EC3, Lars Sullivan, Lacey Evans, Heavy Machinery and Nikki Cross) will be making their way to the main roster in the coming weeks. This could mean the advent of a new era with new stars getting more prominence over the more experienced Superstars in the future.

"Loading up" the shows could also mean that there will be more focus on matches during the weekly television episodes thus giving more Superstars a chance to shine and make a mark for themselves.

What's next?

January is the month of the Royal Rumble which kicks-off the road to Wrestlemania. So, it is important for WWE to generate as much fan interest as they can, and the only way to do that is to give fans exactly what they want!

What changes do you think we could see on RAW and SmackDown Live? Let us know in the comments.

