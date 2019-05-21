WWE Rumors: Interesting details and first match for WWE's new belt revealed

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 1.03K // 21 May 2019, 01:32 IST

Legends title/championship it is then!

What’s the story?

WWE announced during Money in the Bank last night that they were set to unveil a new belt on Monday Night Raw. Mick Foley is scheduled to be on the show tonight to reveal the title.

With the Hardcore legend making his return, the WWE Universe was expecting the return of the Hardcore title as well. However, that does not seem to be the case.

According to various reports, it is set to be a Legend's Title. BeltFanDan now reports that the title is set to be first contested for by The Undertaker and Goldberg when they face each other at WWE Super ShowDown.

In case you didn’t know…

WWE are heading to Jeddah next month and will have a Pay-Per-View event in Saudi Arabia. Some matches for the PPV have been confirmed, and one of them is a first-time match-up – The Undertaker vs Goldberg.

The heart of the matter

The new title is expected to be for a one-off match, just like the one Braun Strowman got for winning the Greatest Royal Rumble. Yes, that green coloured title he got along with a huge trophy for winning the 50-man Royal Rumble.

Is this what WWE needed right now?

Along with confirming the news that Dave Meltzer broke earlier today regarding the Legends Championship, BeltFanDan also reported that the title would be given to the winner of The Undertaker vs Goldberg match on June 7th.

What’s next?

Tonight's WWE Raw is going to be an interesting one. Not only will they be unveiling the new belt, The Undertaker and Goldberg are also expected to be on the show. Moreover, the new Mr Money in the Bank, Brock Lesnar is also scheduled to be on the show tonight and might compete in a match against Seth Rollins as well!