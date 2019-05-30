WWE Rumors: Interesting details on how WWE perceived Jon Moxley before his exit

Jon Moxley held nothing back in his criticisms of WWE

What's the story?

Jon Moxley vented his frustrations about WWE during an appearance on ‘Talk Is Jericho’ this week.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed how WWE perceived the former Dean Ambrose during his final few months with the company.

In case you didn't know…

After an eight-year association with WWE, Dean Ambrose informed Vince McMahon in January 2019 that he did not want to sign a new contract.

On May 1, the first day that he was officially a free agent, Ambrose posted a cryptic video on Twitter which revealed that he will now be known as Jon Moxley again.

Since then, Moxley has appeared at AEW’s first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, while he has also been confirmed as Juice Robinson’s upcoming opponent in NJPW on June 5.

Four days after he closed Double or Nothing by attacking Kenny Omega, Moxley discussed several problems that he had in WWE, mostly with Vince McMahon and the creative direction of his character, during a conversation on Chris Jericho’s podcast.

The heart of the matter

After Jon Moxley’s revelations this week, Dave Meltzer said that WWE’s stance on the former Shield member is that he is “one of these guys who you just can’t make happy”, regardless of how his character was booked.

“I can tell you from the other side of the fence, because obviously I heard the other side, while all this was going down at the end and all this [last few months of Moxley’s time in WWE], the feeling from the other side is that there was nothing they could do. Dean Ambrose is one of these guys who you just can’t make happy and that’s what it’s going to be. Time will tell [if AEW will make him happy].”

What's next?

The wrestling world will no doubt continue to discuss Jon Moxley’s interview for the next few days, while the man himself is currently preparing to face Juice Robinson in NJPW on June 5 and Joey Janela at AEW’s Fyter Fest on June 29.