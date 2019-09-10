WWE Rumors: Interesting name pitched for potential new championship

Is the family planning to introduce another title?

WWE already has quite a few championships. If you include RAW, SmackDown, 205 Live, NXT, and NXT UK - there are a grand total of 18 championships across these four brands.

While it seems as though there's absolutely no necessity for any titles at this point, WWE is seemingly active in trying to add another title to the mix. It happened at NXT when they added the North American Championship - supposedly a midcard title.

According to BeltFanDan, a reliable source for championship belts, WWE is planning to introduce yet another midcard title.

Recent titles

The most recently introduced championship in WWE is the famous 24/7 championship. While there was initial skepticism about it, the fact that it was a very comedy-centric title made for great entertaining television.

For many fans, it still remains the best part about the show and we can't really blame them for thinking so. Prior to that, it was the NXT: UK titles that were introduced last year. Before that, the only title on the NXT: UK brand was the United Kingdom Championship itself, then held by Pete Dunne in a record-breaking title reign.

Since then, WALTER arrived and ended that reign, holding the NXT: UK Championship from WrestleMania weekend up until now.

Another addition to NXT UK with a championship?

BeltFanDan revealed on Twitter that WWE is planning to introduce a midcard championship to the NXT: UK brand.

It's being proposed that NXT:UK introduce a midcard title. — BeltFanDan (@BeltFanDan) September 9, 2019

Interestingly enough, he also revealed that a few names were thrown around:

A few names were thrown around including "European" and "Eurocontinental". — BeltFanDan (@BeltFanDan) September 9, 2019

It would certainly be interesting if they brought back a new version of the European Championship. The Eurocontinental Championship would also be a fresh take on the title and goes right alongside the theme of the North American Championship.

Do you like the idea of a new title? Voice your opinion in the comments below.

