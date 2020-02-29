WWE Rumors - Interesting name to have an influence on the Goldberg vs Roman Reigns WrestleMania storyline

Maybe the build for this match will be good.

After the happenings of the past couple of days, we now know what the Universal Championship match will be at WrestleMania 36. After his controversial victory over "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown, Goldberg will defend the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. The Big Dog came out on SmackDown and directly challenged the new champion, despite WWE teasing an Elimination Chamber match for a title shot at 'Mania.

And things could get really interesting. According to reliable Twitter account, WrestleVotes, Paul Heyman will have some influence on the build and storyline of this match. In spite of his responsibilities as the creative head on Monday Night RAW, it seems like Heyman could sprinkle his wise knowledge and creative genius onto SmackDown's top program.

Although the match is on the SmackDown side of the card, Paul Heyman will have some influence on the build & storyline for the Goldberg vs Roman Reigns Universal Title matchup at WrestleMania. Heyman shares very strong relationships with both, especially Goldberg. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 29, 2020

As mentioned in the tweet, Heyman shares very strong relationships with both, Goldberg and Reigns. He was heavily involved with almost everything that Goldberg has done in WWE since his 2016 return, particularly the feud between him and Brock Lesnar. That was one of the greatest angles in recent history. Heyman even inducted Goldberg into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

The feud between Roman Reigns and Goldberg is pretty predictable, with the Big Dog most likely walking out of WrestleMania as the Universal Champion. But if there was ever a way to combat a short match and a predictable outcome, Paul Heyman's creative touch is just the thing to make this story interesting.

Hopefully, the build to Goldberg vs Reigns is a compelling one. Heyman has already improved WWE in a massive way this year, with RAW being at it's best for a very long time. As we head into the Show of Shows, will the top of SmackDown see the same level of improvement?