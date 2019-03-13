WWE Rumors: Interesting names missing from SummerSlam promotional posters

This year's SummerSlam could be interesting

What's the story?

WrestleMania may be right around the corner, but it appears that WWE has already started to advertise SummerSlam, which won't take place until August 11th.

In case you didn't know...

SummerSlam is one of WWE's biggest events of the year, that has included some of the biggest matches that the company has ever booked. Right now, there are a number of WWE stars who are not happy about their current positions in the company and could be looking for an exit ahead of the summer.

WWE has already confirmed that Dean Ambrose will not be signing a new WWE contract when his current deal expires following WrestleMania, but even though the company is trying to change his mind, the most recent updates claim that he is still looking to leave.

The heart of the matter

The promotional material for SummerSlam has now been revealed and interestingly, there are three huge names missing from the posters. Dean Ambrose, Ronda Rousey, and Brock Lesnar are the most obvious faces that are not being promoted for The Biggest Party of The Summer.

SummerSlam is going to be missing some of WWE's top stars

Ambrose's future is seemingly already clear at present, whilst Ronda Rousey is expected to take a break from the company following her main event at WrestleMania. Brock Lesnar has been a consistent force at SummerSlam over the past few years, but this could be the first one that he misses since 2012 as he too takes a much-needed break from the company.

What's next?

SummerSlam 2019 takes place on August 11th live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada and could see some interesting matches take place with three of WWE's top stars currently missing.

Do you think WWE will bring in some big names to replace these stars? Have your say in the comments section below...

