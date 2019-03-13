×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Interesting names missing from SummerSlam promotional posters

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Rumors
535   //    13 Mar 2019, 23:27 IST

This year's SummerSlam could be interesting
This year's SummerSlam could be interesting

What's the story?

WrestleMania may be right around the corner, but it appears that WWE has already started to advertise SummerSlam, which won't take place until August 11th.

In case you didn't know...

SummerSlam is one of WWE's biggest events of the year, that has included some of the biggest matches that the company has ever booked. Right now, there are a number of WWE stars who are not happy about their current positions in the company and could be looking for an exit ahead of the summer.

WWE has already confirmed that Dean Ambrose will not be signing a new WWE contract when his current deal expires following WrestleMania, but even though the company is trying to change his mind, the most recent updates claim that he is still looking to leave.

The heart of the matter

The promotional material for SummerSlam has now been revealed and interestingly, there are three huge names missing from the posters. Dean Ambrose, Ronda Rousey, and Brock Lesnar are the most obvious faces that are not being promoted for The Biggest Party of The Summer.

SummerSlam is going to be missing some of WWE's top stars
SummerSlam is going to be missing some of WWE's top stars

Ambrose's future is seemingly already clear at present, whilst Ronda Rousey is expected to take a break from the company following her main event at WrestleMania. Brock Lesnar has been a consistent force at SummerSlam over the past few years, but this could be the first one that he misses since 2012 as he too takes a much-needed break from the company.

What's next?

SummerSlam 2019 takes place on August 11th live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada and could see some interesting matches take place with three of WWE's top stars currently missing.

Do you think WWE will bring in some big names to replace these stars? Have your say in the comments section below...

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Dean Ambrose Ronda Rousey
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
5 WWE Rumors from this week you need to know (March 11th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 things you didn't know about a WWE contract
RELATED STORY
5 interesting facts from the Batista-Triple H feud over the years
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Reason For JoJo Offerman's Absence From WWE Revealed 
RELATED STORY
3 WWE rumors we hope aren't true and 3 we hope are true
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Interesting Update On The Return Of Bray Wyatt
RELATED STORY
5 SummerSlam matches that WWE must add stipulations to
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Interesting backstage update about Dean Ambrose quitting WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Bad news for John Cena's original WrestleMania 35 opponent
RELATED STORY
3 interesting observations from this week's RAW (March 4, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us