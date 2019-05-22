×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Interesting revelation about Brock Lesnar's WWE Money in the Bank win

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
News
680   //    22 May 2019, 06:54 IST

Mustafa Ali
Mustafa Ali

What's the story?

At WWE Money in the Bank 2019, Brock Lesnar shocked the WWE Universe by running out to take part in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match as the eighth man in the match.

He came out to push Ali off the ladder to then grab the Money in the Bank briefcase without having competed in most of the match.

Several reports emerged that Ali and the other WWE Superstars did not know that Brock Lesnar would be winning the match and it was expected that Ali would come away with the victory and the briefcase.

However, now there are rumours contradicting this.

In case you didn't know...

At WWE Money in the Bank 2019, Sami Zayn had replaced Braun Strowman in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. However, things would not go his way on the night, as he found himself being hounded by The Monster Among Men.

He was found hanging upside down backstage, thus being unable to compete in the match.

Brock Lesnar winning the WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match was not taken well by a large portion of the WWE Universe, who felt that Lesnar did not deserve a shot. On top of that, reports emerged that the WWE Superstars had not known about the fact that Ali would not be winning it and Lesnar would.

The heart of the matter

According to reports by Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Cageside Seats), the fact that Ali did not know appears to not be true.

Contradicting previous reports, Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Ali knew that Brock Lesnar would be the person to run out and win the briefcase beforehand.

Advertisement

This puts a different perspective on things.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar will be announcing whom he will challenge with the briefcase very soon indeed.

Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Brock Lesnar Mustafa Ali
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Interesting backstage details on Brock Lesnar's Money in the Bank appearance
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Surprising Original Men's Money In The Bank winner revealed
RELATED STORY
5 Worst WWE Money in the Bank winners of all-time
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 3 bold predictions for the PPV, due to the latest rumors/turn of events 
RELATED STORY
Why Brock Lesnar should lose his WWE Money in the Bank contract cash-in match 
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 5 Reasons why Vince McMahon made Brock Lesnar 'Mr. Money in the Bank'
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank: 5 reasons why Brock Lesnar should not have won the Ladder Match
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE Superstar busted open by Brock Lesnar during Money In The Bank
RELATED STORY
5 options for Brock Lesnar as Mr. Money In The Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Brock Lesnar winning WWE Money In The Bank is a huge mistake
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us