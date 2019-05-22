WWE Rumors: Interesting revelation about Brock Lesnar's WWE Money in the Bank win

Mustafa Ali

What's the story?

At WWE Money in the Bank 2019, Brock Lesnar shocked the WWE Universe by running out to take part in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match as the eighth man in the match.

He came out to push Ali off the ladder to then grab the Money in the Bank briefcase without having competed in most of the match.

Several reports emerged that Ali and the other WWE Superstars did not know that Brock Lesnar would be winning the match and it was expected that Ali would come away with the victory and the briefcase.

However, now there are rumours contradicting this.

In case you didn't know...

At WWE Money in the Bank 2019, Sami Zayn had replaced Braun Strowman in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. However, things would not go his way on the night, as he found himself being hounded by The Monster Among Men.

He was found hanging upside down backstage, thus being unable to compete in the match.

Brock Lesnar winning the WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match was not taken well by a large portion of the WWE Universe, who felt that Lesnar did not deserve a shot. On top of that, reports emerged that the WWE Superstars had not known about the fact that Ali would not be winning it and Lesnar would.

The heart of the matter

According to reports by Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Cageside Seats), the fact that Ali did not know appears to not be true.

Contradicting previous reports, Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Ali knew that Brock Lesnar would be the person to run out and win the briefcase beforehand.

This puts a different perspective on things.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar will be announcing whom he will challenge with the briefcase very soon indeed.