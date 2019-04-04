WWE Rumors: Interesting update on plans for Asuka at WrestleMania

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 491 // 04 Apr 2019, 23:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE reportedly wants to make it up to Asuka at WrestleMania

What's the story?

Asuka was set to defend her Women's Championship against either Mandy Rose or Sonya Deville at WrestleMania this weekend before Charlotte Flair took her Women's Championship last week.

All set to take part in the Women's Battle Royal, Asuka is one of the favorites to go the distance if reports are to be believed.

In case you didn't know...

Charlotte Flair will now defend the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania against Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch in a "Winner Takes All" match which will see one of the three women walk out as dual Champions which means that Asuka won't be given a rematch for the title that she shockingly lost so close to the biggest show of the year.

WWE obviously has to make it up to the Empress of Tomorrow, which is why the Women's Battle Royal has been brought back for a second year and could include a number of old and new faces.

The heart of the matter

Asuka's Women's Championship match is no longer happening this Sunday night and the WWE Universe have reacted quite negatively to the way she has been treated, which is why reports now suggest that it could be Asuka who goes over in the Women's Battle Royal instead.

Whilst it isn't on the same level when it comes to the kind of match the Empress of Tomorrow deserves, Wrestling News reports that she is the heavy favorite for the match and is well-liked by everyone backstage, but Vince McMahon doesn't quite "get" her or see her on the same level as Charlotte and Becky Lynch.

What's next?

The Women's Battle Royal is expected to see 20 women competing once again this year and will take place as part of the kickoff show ahead of Sunday's main event of the weekend.

Do you think Asuka deserves this win after having her title taken away? Have your say in the comments section below...

Advertisement