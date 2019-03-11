WWE Rumors: Interesting Update On The Return Of Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt could return to WWE sooner rather than later

What's the story?

Bray Wyatt has been missing from WWE TV ever since August last year when he was in a car accident outside of the company and WWE opted to give him some time off to recover.

In case you didn't know...

Wyatt is a former WWE Champion but he hasn't been seen on WWE TV for more than seven months since he and Matt Hardy lost the Tag Team Championships to The B Team last summer.

Wyatt returned to the company as part of Starrcade last year but this was a non-televised event and he hasn't been able to return to WWE TV because creative seemingly don't have anything for him.

Luke Harper and Erick Rowan have since returned to WWE TV and have moved on from The Bludgeon Brothers and The Wyatt Family, which is why Wyatt has been in limbo when it comes to his return.

The heart of the matter

Wyatt's WWE return could happen as soon as tonight at WWE Fastlane, but it appears that it is being kept a huge secret. It will be interesting to note that Wyatt's return has been pitched a number of times over the past few months but he is still waiting on the sidelines for a chance from WWE creative.

According to an update by Pro Wrestling Torch writer Tom Colohue, Bray's return is so secret right now that it's unknown which show he will be returning on but he could still be on hiatus for a while.

I get questions regularly about Bray Wyatt's return and it's probably the most closely guarded secret in #WWE.



I don't even know if he'll be on #Raw or #SDLive. I've been told both but also different potential storylines.



To my knowledge he's still in creative hiatus. For now. — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) February 28, 2019

What's next?

Wyatt's return could definitely be in the pipeline ahead of WrestleMania, but it's been made quite obvious that The Wyatt Family won't be returning with him.

Do you think Wyatt will return at Fastlane? Have your say in the comments section below...

