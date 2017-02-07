WWE Rumors: Is Eva Marie done with WWE?

What’s the news?

As noticed by reddit user hey333, Eva Marie may be on her way out of WWE. Reddit user hey333 noticed on Eva Marie’s Twitter page this morning that she removed, “WWE Superstar,” from her bio section, as well as unfollowing the official WWE account.

In case you didn’t know....

Natalie Eva Marie is an American actress, fitness model, professional wrestler and professional wrestling manager, currently signed to WWE under the ring name Eva Marie, performing on the SmackDown brand.

In 2013, Marie signed with WWE and was assigned to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, to begin her training. In May, she was announced as part of WWE and E!'s new reality show entitled Total Divas that would feature behind the scenes footage of select WWE Divas and a look into their personal lives.

Marie made her main roster debut on the July 1st episode of Raw in a backstage segment along with her fellow Total Divas co-stars. Marie accompanied Natalya to the ring on the July 4 episode of Superstars, where she defeated Naomi. ”All Red Everything” hasn’t been on WWE television since a wellness policy suspension on August 18, 2016

The heart of the matter

As mentioned above, Marie removed WWE Superstar from her bio and unfollowed the WWE handle. Upon further investigation of the Twitter account, that observation is absolutely spot on. There is absolutely no mention of WWE anywhere on her main profile page.

However, the WWE is pretty high on her and have no intentions of letting her go. WWE plans on using her in some pivotal capacity and it could also be as a manager. So this could all turn out to be a hoax.

What’s next?

Eva Marie is scheduled to star in Inconceivable, a film starring Nicolas Cage which is set to release in 2017.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Her ring work may not have been catching up to where it needed to be, but by all accounts, she worked very hard to improve. The character that they were running for her before her suspension was absolutely perfect for hiding her flaws and building legitimate heat on her.

It’s rather odd that the “Red Queen,” would remove that information from her Twitter profile, especially considering the WWE’s focus on the use of social media in everything they do. However, we did some additional investigation on this topic and she is still listed as a WWE Superstar, including her affiliation with Total Divas, on both her Instagram and Facebook accounts.

This may not mean anything at all, but the timing of it all seems very strange, especially considering that WWE is on the Road to WrestleMania at the moment. The only thing we can do is keep our attention on this situation for any other potential updates and will bring them to you as soon as we have them.