From the WWE Rumor Mill: Is Finn Balor working hurt?

The Demon King is wounded..

This is a risky strategy from Balor

What’s the story?

It seems as if WWE superstar Finn Balor may be working hurt, with many fans especially noting a few odd tendencies over the last week or so. Balor is, of course, coming off the back of a massive shoulder injury that put him out of action between SummerSlam and WrestleMania 33.

Cageside Seats too reported that the former Universal Champion may be working injured after suffering a shoulder injury at a house show

In case you didn’t know...

Working injured isn’t exactly something new in WWE, with many top names over the years wrestling under intense scrutiny in order to reach the top of the card and stay there. Finn in particular will be incredibly eager to maintain some momentum, considering that he’s spent the better part of a year being an after thought by simply posting teases and memes on Twitter.

The heart of the matter

My Man with A Fan?? He is wearing tape on that shoulder ? Hope you are fine @FinnBalor #WWEHampton pic.twitter.com/cUF7co71Pt — #FinnIsForeverMine?? (@FinnsStella) July 23, 2017

As reported by Wrestling News, Balor has been seen to be wearing tape over the course of the last few house shows. Whilst it doesn’t seem to be anything more than a niggle at this stage it is worth noting that it appears to be another shoulder injury, and if something were to happen to his surgically repaired shoulder it could lead to another extended absence from the ring.

What’s next?

Finn will continue to fight through the pain on the road to SummerSlam, with the WWE Universe expecting the Irishman to bring out the Demon King once again for the big event regardless of his opponent.

Whatever happens, it’s sure to be an emotional night for Balor, with the event taking place just one year on from his infamous match with Seth Rollins that caused his injury.

Author’s take

If this is even remotely true then Balor should take some time off, because we’d much rather see him at 100% than 80 or 70%. Obviously, you can’t control these kinds of things sometimes, but what you can control is how stubborn you are, and the people around Finn should take it upon themselves to request that he takes at least a few house shows off if it leads to a full recovery.

