WWE Rumors - Is there backstage heat on Roman Reigns for pulling out of WrestleMania 36?

Here's how the backstage reaction has been to Reigns missing this year's WrestleMania.

The Big Dog made the decision himself after the risk was just too high.

Roman Reigns' last-minute removal from the WrestleMania card has been received positively as the fans realize that The Big Dog was at a greater risk of getting infected by the novel coronavirus.

However, how has the backstage reaction been to his ouster at such an important phase for WWE?

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz discussed the Roman Reigns situation in detail during the most recent edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast.

Tom revealed that there is no heat on Roman Reigns and everyone behind the scenes supports his decision. Tom, however, did explain that there is a possibility of some unconscious prejudice arising in the minds of some people, who may be averse to using Reigns in the future because of him being unreliable. However, that's just a left-field opinion that may or may not be true.

Tom did state that everyone is in Reigns' corner and they truly believe in the Big Dog and understand why the decision to pull out of WrestleMania was the right move for him.

Here's what Tom revealed on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

There is no heat on Roman whatsoever, or at least there is no heat on Roman that is public, I don't mean to say that no one's come and said it publicly but in the background, there may be, but in many ways, you may encounter unconscious prejudice. So there may be in the future at some point, someone will think to themselves, 'Oh, we can't use roman because he is unreliable.' At the moment, everyone is in Roman's corner, they truly believe in him and think this is the right move for him.

Tom also revealed what happened backstage leading up to Reigns making the call to remove himself from the WrestleMania card during the podcast.

Braun Strowman will replace Roman Reigns in the Universal Championship match against Goldberg at WrestleMania and it will be interesting to see whether the WWE puts the title on the Monster Among Men, which was the original plan for Reigns.

