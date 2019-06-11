WWE Rumors: Is there real life heat between Matt Riddle and Goldberg?

Is there real life heat between Matt Riddle and Goldberg

What's the story?

Matt Riddle has been taking shots at both Goldberg and Brock Lesnar on Twitter over the past few weeks, but it appears that his recent Tweets aimed at Goldberg could be real life tension between the two men.

In case you didn't know...

Matt Riddle has a background in UFC and it's thought that the company could have been building to a match between The King of the Bros and The Beast Incarnate with the Tweets that he was sending out ahead of Lesnar's attempted cash in on Raw.

Awesome job bro, you’re already bleeding and the match hasn’t even started #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/Ovzh3t64Tq — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) June 7, 2019

Goldberg and Riddle don't currently have any issues and it is unknown why he's decided to target an icon like Goldberg when he isn't actually expected to face him any time soon. Goldberg recently lost his match to The Undertaker at Super ShowDown and judging by the way the match went, it's unlikely that he will be seen on WWE TV anytime soon.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Matt Riddle could be sending out these Tweets himself and it could be as part of a real-life issue between the two men.

"Matt Riddle’s just up there burying Goldberg and so in talking to people this weekend and listen, God only knows in pro wrestling, but from talking to people this weekend the indication I have is that this is real and somebody told me that Riddle has actually been saying things about Goldberg for awhile I actually don’t know another person said for whatever reason Goldberg blocked Riddle and he was really angry about it and that’s why he went on this weekend-long tirade on Goldberg.”

What's next?

Matt Riddle is expected to be called up to the main roster in the coming months, but if WWE isn't impressed with the way he has been using social media, it could be delayed.

Do you think there is real life heat between Goldberg and Matt Riddle? Have your say in the comments section below...