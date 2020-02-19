WWE Rumors: JBL to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

JBL enjoyed a considerable amount of success in the WWE

As reported by WrestlingInc, former WWE Champion John Bradshaw Layfield aka JBL is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

JBL has held several titles in the WWE including the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Title, United States Championship, Hardcore Championship, WWF European Championship, as well as the WWF Tag Team Championship.

JBL competed in the sport of professional wrestling from the year 1992 until his retirement in 2009.

Presently, he serves as the Senior Vice President of Northeast Securities, besides also making appearances on the FOX Business Network and the FOX News Channel, primarily as a financial commentator.

As noted, JBL is set to be a part of the WWE Hall of Fame’s 2020 Class.

The WWE has already confirmed the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman) and Batista as inductees in the 2020 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Furthermore, The British Bulldog, Jushin Thunder Liger, and The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie Bella) are rumored to be eventually revealed by WWE as inductees in the Hall of Fame this year.

As of this writing, though, the WWE is yet to confirm JBL as an inductee for the 2020 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame.