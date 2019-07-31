WWE Rumors: Jeff Hardy's return date revealed

Jeff Hardy

What's the story?

Jeff Hardy has been out for quite some time due to an injury to his leg. At the time he was injured, The Hardy Boyz were the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, but because of his injury, they had to vacate the titles.

Jeff Hardy has been out of action since the 30th of April earlier this year. It was diagnosed that due to his injury he could be out anywhere between six to nine months. However, according to a report by Fightful Select, it appears that Jeff Hardy is returning to action faster than anticipated in November.

In case you didn't know...

Jeff Hardy is one of the most beloved WWE Superstars of all time. His role in WWE during the Attitude Era, the Ruthless Aggression Era, and even in the PG Era saw the fans fall in love with his daredevil antics, even if it led to them covering their eyes with their hands.

The last time he was involved in a segment, he found himself attacked and decimated by Lars Sullivan and the Hardy Boyz were also the holders of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

The heart of the matter

According to Fightful Select, WWE has internally listed Jeff Hardy as being ready for a return to the ring on the 2nd of November.

This means, that Hardy will be back in time for Survivor Series, although it will be interesting to see whether he returns to television immediately or not. It will also be interesting to note whether Jeff's return will correspond to his brother Matt's who has also been away from regular WWE TV for some time.

What's next?

Jeff Hardy is set to reportedly set to return on the 2nd of November. Since these dates are subject to change, it is impossible to be accurate. However, it does mean that Jeff Hardy is on the mend.

We at Sportskeeda, wish Jeff Hardy a speedy recovery!