WWE Rumors: JoJo Offerman set for return less than six months after giving birth

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Rumors
1.63K   //    28 Oct 2019, 20:44 IST

Bray Wyatt and JoJo Offerman welcomed their son Knash back in May

JoJo Offerman has been away from WWE TV ever since January. Fans only questioned her whereabouts for a few months, since the former Total Divas star revealed on her Instagram page back in March that she was expecting her first child with former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt.

Offerman went on to give birth to a healthy baby boy named Knash Sixx Rotunda back in May, but it wasn't all smooth sailing for the RAW ring announcer. Her mother revealed via Instagram that Offerman suffered life threatening complications including preeclampsia when giving birth to her first child.

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to the world my precious baby Knash May The Lord always bless you... As I share these beautiful moments with you I would also like to share the story of the most terrifying moments of our lives preceding the birth...baby Knash was prematurely born, Joseann had a severe case of preeclampsia that led to her being hospitalized and induced to give birth! There were complications before birth but my girl was a courageous trooper and delivered our their beautiful baby that filled the room with Joy, both of us grandmas and mommy and daddy were ecstatically happy! About 20 minutes later the most terrifying moments for us, JoJo was hemorrhaging and as I held her hands I felt her life slipping away, Thank God and these amazing doctors were able to stop the bleeding and stabilize her! I am still shaking... I am also so thankful to Windham’s mom Steph for holding me up during this whole ordeal, thank you to the medical staff and of course a HUGE props to a great man, a beautiful soul with an even more beautiful heart @thewindhamrotunda He has been by my daughters side 24 hours a day! Very supportive and loving! Windham if I loved you before just know that I love you even more now! You’re a special man...mommy and baby are doing good🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽#EclampsiaAwareness thank you for well wishes in advance! ❤️❤️

A post shared by Alexie Offerman (@mommalexi33) on

JoJo has since recovered and her partner Bray Wyatt has been able to make his return to WWE TV in recent months as the popular Fiend character. It has only been five months since Offerman and Wyatt welcomed their first son into the world, but reports now suggest that JoJo could be ready to get back on the road.

JoJo makes her return to RAW?

PWInsider is reporting that the WWE ring announcer could be set to make her return tonight on RAW. Offerman is scheduled to take part in tonight's episode, which will broadcast live from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Her partner, Bray Wyatt, is also scheduled to be part of the (dark match) main event against Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

In recent months, Mike Rome has been filling in for JoJo while she was on maternity leave, but it's believed that she could take her position back, if she does indeed make an appearance tomorrow night.

Do you think JoJo will step back into the ring tonight? Have your say in the comments section below.

