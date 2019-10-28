WWE Rumors: JoJo Offerman set for return less than six months after giving birth

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.63K // 28 Oct 2019, 20:44 IST

Bray Wyatt and JoJo Offerman welcomed their son Knash back in May

JoJo Offerman has been away from WWE TV ever since January. Fans only questioned her whereabouts for a few months, since the former Total Divas star revealed on her Instagram page back in March that she was expecting her first child with former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt.

Offerman went on to give birth to a healthy baby boy named Knash Sixx Rotunda back in May, but it wasn't all smooth sailing for the RAW ring announcer. Her mother revealed via Instagram that Offerman suffered life threatening complications including preeclampsia when giving birth to her first child.

JoJo has since recovered and her partner Bray Wyatt has been able to make his return to WWE TV in recent months as the popular Fiend character. It has only been five months since Offerman and Wyatt welcomed their first son into the world, but reports now suggest that JoJo could be ready to get back on the road.

JoJo makes her return to RAW?

PWInsider is reporting that the WWE ring announcer could be set to make her return tonight on RAW. Offerman is scheduled to take part in tonight's episode, which will broadcast live from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Her partner, Bray Wyatt, is also scheduled to be part of the (dark match) main event against Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

In recent months, Mike Rome has been filling in for JoJo while she was on maternity leave, but it's believed that she could take her position back, if she does indeed make an appearance tomorrow night.

Do you think JoJo will step back into the ring tonight? Have your say in the comments section below.

