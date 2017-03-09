WWE Rumors: Kairi Hojo of Stardom has signed with WWE

This is a huge signing for the company.

Kairi Hojo is considered by many to be one of the best wrestlers in the world.

WWE is always looking to bring in new and dynamic talent from all over the world. Over the past few years, they have looked to reach out to different parts of the world in order to bring in the best talent available. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, they have done it again by signing Kairi Hojo.

This would not be Kairi Hojo’s first endeavour into the American pro wrestling scene, as she previously appeared in Lucha Underground. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated on numerous occasions that he considers Hojo to be one of the very best wrestlers in the world, regardless of gender.

It was reported in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Kairi Hojo has indeed signed a three-year contract with WWE. It is also important to note that the report stated that Io Shirai was said to be reconsidering signing with the worldwide leader in sports entertainment.

Hojo and Shirai are currently working for the World Wonder Ring Stardom wrestling promotion in Japan, which is more commonly referred to as Stardom. The two formed a stable in Japan with Mayu Iwatani that’s known simply as Threedom, which is a combination of the words three and Stardom.

Dave Meltzer also said that it was worth noting that Mayu Iwatani wants to retire before the end of the year, so Stardom could lose all three of these incredible wrestlers in one fell swoop.

It will be interesting to see how quickly Hojo drops her championship, as well as whether or not Shirai ends up signing with WWE as well.

WWE signing Kairi Hojo is a huge get for the company. If Io Shirai comes along as well, then that solidifies the WWE Women’s scene for the next few years. Hojo is 28 and Shirai is 26, so it’s likely that they only get better than they already are.

Another important thing to consider is the benefit that these women can have on the rest of the roster, wherever they end up debuting. If they do start in NXT, there’s a ready-made story there with Asuka, who used to wrestle as Kana in Japan.

If you don’t know who these girls are, we implore you to seek out any matches of theirs that you can find. It is not a hyperbolic statement when Meltzer says that they are two of the best wrestlers in the world.

