WWE Rumors: Kane to run for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee

The Big Red Mayor has a nice ring to it.

Glenn Jacobs is the man behind the Kane character.

What’s the story?

Try as they might, no one can be a professional wrestler forever. Father Time is undefeated and age eventually catches up to every man and woman who decides to lace up their boots and step into the squared circle. One such performer seems to be nearing the end of his in-ring career and has lofty aspirations for life after WWE. As reported by WCYB News of Bristol, Virginia, the Big Red Machine is looking to likely become the most physically imposing mayor in the history of Knox County, Tennessee.

In case you didn’t know...

Glenn Jacobs is the man responsible for bringing the Kane character to life since its inception in 1997. His in-ring career has seen him collect a myriad of accolades, including holding the WWE, World Heavyweight, and ECW Championships.

Outside of the ring, Glenn Jacobs has been involved in libertarian politics for several years. The man behind the Big Red Machine is a member of the Free State Project and has even been approached by groups related to the Tea Party to run for Senator in the state of Tennessee.

Kane’s last televised match with WWE was on the November 29th, 2016 episode of Smackdown! Live.

The heart of the matter

According to the report, Glenn Jacobs has taken a fairly significant step in the process to run for the mayoral seat in Knox County, Tennessee. On paperwork that was dated on March 1st, Jacobs filed with the Knox County Election Commission in order to appoint a political treasurer.

Though Kane is involved in Libertarian politics, he has identified himself as a Republican on the paperwork that he filed. Kane was interviewed by the station about the paperwork and his intent to run for the mayoral seat.

"Knox County is a great place and we're so happy and feel so blessed to live here. I want to do my part going forward. It's a great time to live in the county, and a great time to live in the South, which is flourishing. One of the things we're going to have to figure out in Knox County is how to take advantage of that.”

Jacobs stated that if he were to become the new mayor of Knox County, his focus would be on bringing jobs and new businesses to the area. The mayoral election for Knox County won’t take place until May 1st, 2018.

What’s next?

The next step in the process of running for mayor is to file a nominating petition. Said petition is due to be filed in November of 2017.

Author’s Take

It’s one thing for a former wrestler to run for mayor of his hometown as a publicity stunt, but Glenn Jacobs is incredibly intelligent and well-spoken. This is not a publicity stunt, and he wants to transition into politics. I expect that his in-ring career may very well be done at this point, and I commend him for stepping out on a limb and going for something he desires to accomplish.

