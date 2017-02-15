WWE Rumors: Kelly Kelly has signed a deal to return to the WWE

Another familiar face appears to be making a return to the WWE women's division.

by Jeremy Bennett News 15 Feb 2017, 06:05 IST

Could we be seeing one of the WWE Universe’s favorite women return in 2017?

What’s the story?

According to Reddit user rickmears808, Sean Mears is reporting that Kelly Kelly has signed a three-year WWE contract and will be reporting to the Performance Center next week. The plan is to have her make a return to the company on television this summer.

In case you didn’t know...

Kelly Kelly made her WWE debut in 2006 as an exhibitionist doing strip teases on Vince McMahon’s revival of ECW. She would begin wrestling after being drafted to Monday Night Raw in 2008. More recently she starred in the reality show WAGS under her real name Barbie Blank.

The heart of the matter...

Kelly Kelly was backstage at Monday Night Raw this week, and a video was posted where she was talking about signing at WWE Axxess during WrestleMania weekend this year, along with a tease that she might be involved in the WrestleMania show itself.

What’s next?

If the rumor is true, expect to see proof of Kelly Kelly arriving in Orlando to get back into her wrestling avatar at the Performance Center very soon. It appears that WWE isn’t keeping it too much of a secret considering the video was posted by them from this week’s Raw.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Kelly Kelly wasn’t experienced in the ring when she was hired, but that was what the WWE was doing at the time. She made some great strides towards the end of her first run in the ring, so it is good to hear that she wants to be back with the company during the height of the Women’s Revolution in the company.

Now that the division is taken seriously and is even at the main event level of Raw or Smackdown Live, and even pay per views, it makes complete sense that there are women returning like Mickie James and Kelly Kelly.

The division was such an afterthought back then, and now that it is where it should be, more stars from the past would like another run with the company. That is definitely best for business.