WWE Rumors: Kelly Kelly to induct Beth Phoenix into WWE Hall of Fame

Will Kelly return to induct The Glamazon?

Kelly and Phoenix have a history together in WWE

As reported by Cageside Seats, Kelly Kelly is rumoured to be inducting Beth Phoenix into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania Weekend. Phoenix's induction was announced yesterday, with the company following that up with a video tribute on Monday Night Raw.

Phoenix and Kelly have had a lot of history in the WWE together, with the two women battling one another for the WWE Divas Championship on numerous occasions. This included a match at SummerSlam 2011, with Phoenix eventually capturing the title from Kelly in the months following the August pay-per-view.

The report suggests that Kelly is the frontrunner right now when it comes to inducting Phoenix into the Hall of Fame in Orlando. Kelly has been rumoured to be returning to the company ever since she appeared backstage at Monday Night Raw a few weeks back, and it appears as if this will be the way in which she'll be formally re-introduced into the WWE family.

With less than five weeks remaining until the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, it seems as if the rumours will continue with other names such as Paul Heyman, Natalya and Edge being name dropped when it comes to receiving the honour of inducting Phoenix.

This seems like an odd choice but from an outsider's perspective, there's really not all too much that we can say about it. After all, Kelly and Beth could've been the best of friends backstage and we'd have no idea.

Obviously, we should be taking this with a pinch of salt considering how many different stories tend to come out in the build up to WrestleMania, but at the same time it's always fun to speculate about these things. If it were up to us, we'd have them not tell anyone who was inducting them until the night itself.

