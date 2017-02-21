WWE Rumors: Kelly Kelly to stay in WWE past WrestleMania 33

Kelly Kelly may be sticking around longer than expected.

by Rohit Nath News 21 Feb 2017, 17:48 IST

Kelly Kelly was at RAW backstage when WWE came to Las Vegas

According to Cage Side Seats, there is a heavy possibility that Kelly Kelly will be returning for a WWE run beyond WrestleMania 33.

Kelly Kelly visited RAW backstage last week when they came to Las Vegas. Kelly Kelly, who stays at Vegas, dropped by, beginning the hints of a return.

Kelly Kelly will be appearing at WrestleMania Axxess. There have been rumours surfacing that WWE has been contacting former female talent, including names such as Victoria. This led to many speculating that there might be a “lumber jill” match at WrestleMania 33.

Kelly Kelly is a former Divas Champion, and she spent six years in WWE before departing. She defeated Brie Bella in 2011 to win her only Divas championship

Kelly Kelly returning would be interesting, given that she represents the “Divas” era which focused more on sex appeal, rather than characters and in-ring ability. Over the past few years, WWE has been moving away from that era. What her role would be is something that is yet to be seen.

Kelly Kelly may likely return to RAW if she does make a full-time return. Now that Tamina is set to join SmackDown Live, there is more space for Kelly Kelly on RAW.

Unless she’s coming in a managerial or valet role, Kelly Kelly won’t have too much place on the WWE women’s roster, on RAW and SmackDown Live. The days of divas such as Kelly Kelly are long gone, with the two last women of the “Divas” era adapting to the new era of Women’s wrestling.

Kelly Kelly can perhaps take the spot that Emmalina was supposed to have – the attractive model.

