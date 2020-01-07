WWE Rumors- Key aspect of The Fiend storyline was not originally planned (Exclusive)

The Fiend forces his opponents to change the character

The latest episode of Sportskeeda’s Dropkick DiSKussions podcast featured an interesting conversation about the development of Bray Wyatt’s “The Fiend” character in WWE over the last few months.

Speaking to host Korey Gunz, Tom Colohue said WWE did not originally plan for Superstars’ personalities to change after losing matches against “The Fiend”, but it has now become a key aspect of the Universal Champion’s character.

Listen to the full episode of this week’s podcast below, or read on to find out what Tom Colohue had to say about one of the hottest storylines in all of WWE right now.

How The Fiend is changing his WWE opponents

Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and The Miz have all turned heel shortly after losing matches against “The Fiend”, while Daniel Bryan completed his face turn during his rivalry with Bray Wyatt’s alter-ego and his appearance is now similar to how he looked a decade ago.

The pattern of Superstars returning to their former selves has not gone unnoticed amongst the WWE Universe on social media, but Tom Colohue says the storyline quirk simply began as a coincidence.

“It started off pure coincidence but when it comes to this Miz heel turn, I think maybe the change was leaning towards [John] Morrison and it was planned, and you see several elements building to it.

“But it [Miz’s heel turn] was also a little bit sudden, so I think they’re leaning into what is happening with Bray Wyatt, as they did with KofiMania and like they did with the main event of WrestleMania [35]. They saw the way the wind was blowing and they leaned into it.”

