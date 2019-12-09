WWE Rumors: Kofi Kingston storyline abandoned (Exclusive)

Tom Colohue FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive 09 Dec 2019, 00:20 IST SHARE

Kofi Kingston of The New Day

On the 4th of October, when WWE SmackDown debuted on FOX, Kofi Kingston lost the WWE Championship that he had won way back at WrestleMania. Brock Lesnar claimed the win in a matter of seconds after Kofi went through many title defenses and a rush for KofiMania that caught almost universal popularity.

Since then, Kofi Kingston has been startling in his lack of interest in any sort of WWE Championship rematch or even any sort of revenge on Brock Lesnar. News is emerging now that a planned storyline, in which Kofi’s happy-go-lucky character would slowly turn to a twisted, angry personality intent on reaching the top again has been abandoned due to the injury to Xavier Woods.

In the weeks immediately after the title loss, we would see Kofi engaging in subtle background acting. There would be a pancake crushed while Kofi laughed as well as taking part in a number of tag team losses. Unfortunately, where Survivor Series was due to have a three-team tag match, The New Day won the SmackDown tag team championships to be the babyfaces in the match. This would have a direct impact on the storytelling.

Sources indicate that this title win was always planned, but that Kofi Kingston wasn’t due to be a part of it.

“The plan was for Kofi to be the weak link in New Day. He’d lose matches and he’d do a lot of stuff to make you realize he’s not actually okay. We’re not talking heel turn or anything like that. He’d still be Kofi. He’d just be angry and out for revenge.”

A source within WWE has explained to me that the partnership of Xavier Woods and Big E would be the one to find success again, leaving Kofi to take some time to find himself. Unfortunately, due to the injury to Xavier Woods, that storyline has been abandoned for now at least.

The end result, unfortunately, is that Kofi Kingston has apparently lost any and all interest in the WWE or Universal Championships, including Brock Lesnar.