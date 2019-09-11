WWE Rumors: Kurt Angle lands new full-time role on RAW

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 150 // 11 Sep 2019, 23:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle has a new job in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is officially retired from in-ring action, as he wrestled his final match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. The bout saw Angle lose to the former acting GM of RAW, effectively ending his in-ring career in WWE. However, Angle remains part of the company and has landed a new role with the RAW brand.

According to PWInsider.com, Angle is now working full-time as a backstage producer on RAW and was in attendance for this week's RAW return to MSG.

Kurt Angle produces RAW at MSG

The PWInsider report adds that Angle officially began his new backstage producer role a few weeks ago, but since retiring after WrestleMania 35 he has been shadowing other backstage producers on RAW in order to learn the role.

Angle has had a storied career in WWE, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 2018. With regards to Angle's new role in WWE, it looks like he will specifically be working on the RAW brand. The report also states that he was producing on RAW this week for the company's return to MSG.

Angle is also a big advocate of Chad Gable, who will be competing in the finals of this year's King of the Ring tournament against Baron Corbin.

Angle recently advocated for Gable on social media, tweeting, "To me, Chad Gable was never an underdog. I knew early on how great he is, and was. He’s now getting the opportunity to prove how great he truly is. They say he’s the next Kurt Angle. He is not!!!! He’s Chad Gable, and he’s gonna win King of the Ring!!!!"

How do you feel about Kurt Angle working in a backstage capacity at Raw? Let us know in the comment section and be sure to follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news.