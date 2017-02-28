WWE Rumors: Kurt Angle returning to WWE Television after WrestleMania

Angle's return to WWE TV is looking more and more like an inevitability

by Rohit Nath Breaking 28 Feb 2017, 19:11 IST

The Olympic Gold Medalist may be returning home to WWE very soon

What’s the story?

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported on The Taz Show that Kurt Angle will be returning to WWE television the night after WrestleMania. His speculated role as of now is taking Mick Foley’s spot as RAW General Manager

In case you didn’t know...

Kurt Angle is being inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame two days before WrestleMania 33, being the headliner of the class. Angle has been rumoured to be making a comeback to WWE since he left Impact Wrestling early last year.

Angle had approached WWE in the past when his initial contract with Impact expired, but he did not reach a deal with them as he wanted to perform on a part-time basis, similar to what Brock Lesnar and Goldberg do now. However, WWE wanted Angle as a full-time performer.

A major obstacle Angle faces, if he wants to wrestle for WWE again, is whether WWE will clear him or not. The Olympic Gold Medalist has a history of medical issues, particularly with the neck. He may likely have a medical test at Pittsburgh, where talents go to get medically tested before beginning with WWE.

Current RAW General Manager is scheduled to have a hip replacement surgery. This will prevent him from travelling around like he normally does for RAW. Foley has complained in the past that the travel schedule for him is quite difficult for him to handle.

The heart of the matter

Angle would be the perfect replacement for Mick Foley, as it will give the fans a moment to remember when Angle’s music finally hits. Angle himself has stated his desire to wrestle for WWE in the future.

Naturally, if he does wrestle, it will be on a part-time basis, similar to Shane McMahon. Angle will serve as a huge refresh for RAW after WrestleMania. The RAW after WrestleMania has become one of the most anticipated events on the WWE calendar. It is where debuts, returns, and the beginning of new storylines happen, and there is no more perfect way of kicking off a new season of WWE with the return of Kurt Angle.

What’s next?

If Kurt Angle is to return, it will be one of the most talked about moments of the year. It will be a massive homecoming for the Olympic Gold Medalist, who will have returned after 11 years.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It is indeed wonderful to hear that Kurt Angle may be returning as soon as post-WrestleMania. WWE is where he belongs, and he will be the perfect legend to replace Mick Foley as the RAW General Manager.