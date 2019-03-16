WWE Rumors: Kurt Angle's Farewell Tour is expected to roll on until WrestleMania

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 267 // 16 Mar 2019, 16:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kurt Angle could continue to wrestle on Raw over the next few weeks

What's the story?

Kurt Angle announced that his retirement match would take place at WrestleMania this past week on Raw, but as of yet, an opponent hasn't been revealed.

In case you didn't know...

Angle took on Apollo last week on Raw in a match that the former NXT star was honored to be part of, but it's obvious that his best days are behind him since WWE has been pushing Angle to put over many upcoming stars over the past few months.

Angle has achieved everything he has ever wanted in the wrestling business as a former World Champion, Hall of Famer and obviously a former Olympic medalist, so he believes that this is the perfect time for him to bow out.

The heart of the matter

WWE recently tweeted to state that Angle would reveal his WrestleMania opponent this coming week on Raw, but the wording of the announcement from WWE.com makes it seem as though Angle could continue to wrestle on their flagship show up until the biggest event of the year. The announcement read as follows:

Kurt Angle's farewell tour rolls on

On Raw, live in his hometown of Pittsburgh, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle announced that his career was winding down and that he would be embarking on a farewell tour leading to his final match at this year's WrestleMania.

Apollo was first to challenge The Olympic Hero on his four-week retirement run, ultimately falling to the Angle Slam at the end of an intensely competitive match. Who will Angle face next?

What's next?

Angle's WrestleMania opponent is expected to be either John Cena or Baron Corbin, so it will be interesting to see how the match is set up over the next few weeks.

Who do you think Kurt Angle will face at WrestleMania? Have your say in the comments section below...

Advertisement