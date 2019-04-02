×
WWE Rumors: Kurt Angle's match possibly canceled

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.69K   //    02 Apr 2019, 01:05 IST

Kurt Angle
Kurt Angle

What's the story?

Even at the age of 50, Kurt Angle has been working a tiresome schedule right before he retires at Wrestlemania 35.

The former Olympic Gold Medalist has been having a "retirement tour" facing Superstars in dream matches every week leading up to his big match against Baron Corbin at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Angle has already faced the likes of Chad Gable, Samoa Joe, and AJ Styles) even though it was cut short thanks to Randy Orton).

Angle was set to face Rey Mysterio on RAW this week, however, the match seems to have been scrapped from the card.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle announced a few weeks back that he will be hanging up his boots at Wrestlemania this year. After having an illustrious career in WWE as well as Impact Wrestling, the former WWE Champion has decided that the time has come for him to retire.

Angle revealed that he will face Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania 35, as defeating Corbin in his last match will give him satisfaction like no other.

The heart of the matter

WWE had earlier publicized that Angle will take on another WWE Legend in Rey Mysterio on RAW; however, in the most recent list of promoted events for RAW this week, the match is nowhere to be found.

Here is the updated card for RAW:

  • Stephanie McMahon to make an announcement regarding the WrestleMania main event tonight
  • Can WrestleMania’s main-event Superstars coexist against The Riott Squad?
  • Batista returns to Raw
  • Beth Phoenix returns to action in an Eight-Woman Tag Team Match
  • Brock Lesnar comes to Raw to extinguish Seth Rollins’ fire
  • Can Aleister Black & Ricochet convert their recent success into a Raw Tag Team Championship reign?
  • Are The Boss ‘N’ Hug Connection facing impossible odds at WrestleMania?
  • Will Roman Reigns attain retribution against Drew McIntyre before WrestleMania?
As can be seen, there is no mention of Kurt Angle being in action.

What's next?

While his match with Rey Mysterio has possibly been canceled, Angle will surely be part of Wrestlemania 35.

Also Read: Frustrated Superstars planning to leave WWE and join NJPW?



Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
