WWE Rumors: Kurt Angle set to retire imminently; won't get WrestleMania retirement match
What's the story?
Unfortunately, it seems like its bad news for Kurt Angle and his in-ring career as Rajah.com are reporting via Twitter that 'The Olympic Gold Medalist' might be calling time on his status as an active wrestler sooner than we think.
In case you didn't know...
Kurt Angle has had a fairly successful run during his recent WWE return having discovered a long lost son in Jason Jordan, joining The Shield in Roman Reign's absence and becoming Monday Night Raw General Manager.
However, it's been clear that he isn't as physically able to go in the ring as he once was. He was last seen on the March 4th 2019 Monday Night Raw teaming up with Braun Strowman and Finn Balor in a losing effort against Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley
The heart of the matter
Many people have been speculating that Kurt Angle might retire soon, with the possibility of the multiple time world champion having a retirement match at WrestleMania. However, if Rajah.com's online report is to be believed it seems like we may have seen the last of Angle's in-ring career.
Judging from the above tweet suggesting his retirement is guaranteed, soon and there won't be a retirement match. it seems that Kurt Angle may speculatively no longer be cleared to compete. Which would be a huge shame!
What's next?
At the moment this isn't confirmed and is just a tweet from Rajah.Com who, as they've indicated, are hoping to learn more about this situation as it develops. We'll bring you the latest as and when it is reported.
But, judging by the suggestion his retirement will be imminent, don't be surprised if Angle retires on the post-Fastlane Raw taking place today.
Would you be gutted if Kurt Angle retired from wrestling? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!