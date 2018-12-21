×
WWE Rumors: Kurt Angle teases retirement on Instagram

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
News
457   //    21 Dec 2018, 10:06 IST

Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey vanquish Stephanie McMahon & Triple H at WrestleMania after The Baddest Woman on the Planet forces Stephanie to tap out!

What's the story?

It's no secret that Kurt Angle is on borrowed time when it comes to his in-ring career. Naturally, he's in a deserved part-time wrestling role, despite wanting to wrestle practically everyone.

In one of his latest Instagram posts, Kurt Angle seemingly hinted at retirement.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle returned to WWE has a Hall Of Famer in 2017. He headlined the class of 2017 and a couple of days later made his return to WWE as the RAW General Manager. He fit the role well and soon enough, began to wrestle once every few months, with his return WWE match being at TLC 2018.

His last match was at Crown Jewel, where he took on Dolph Ziggler in the first round of the WWE World Cup and lost to The Showoff clean. since then, Angle has made only a couple of appearances - one on TLC and the other on RAW one night later. Both appearances saw him attack Baron Corbin, the former General Manager-elect.

Angle is seemingly no longer the RAW GM with the McMahon's now in complete control of both shows.

The heart of the matter

The Olympic Gold medalist seemingly hinted at retirement on his latest Instagram post.


Of course, this doesn't actually mean that he's completely done. It's possible that since Angle clearly isn't going anywhere else, he's confident that his career will begin where it started - the WWE.

He may not be the wrestling machine that he was 12 years ago, but he can still go on a part-time level and the fact of the matter is that he probably wants to continue for longer. He's stated before that he has many dream matches in WWE left to be fulfilled, so it's going to be interesting to see his remaining feuds and opponents.

What's next?

There's no word as to when Angle will return, but a Royal Rumble return definitely makes the most sense. He doesn't have to take a pinfall and can be a part of the Rumble match for a significant period of time.

Who do you want to see Kurt Angle face next? Voice your opinions in the comments below!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

