WWE Rumors: Kurt Angle to return on the SmackDown and RAW episodes after WrestleMania 33

Finally!

Kurt Angle is coming home after a decade.

What’s the story?

PWInsider has confirmed that Kurt Angle will be appearing on the SmackDown and RAW episodes after WrestleMania 33. According to Mike Johnson of PWI, a source of his close to the situation backstage has confirmed the return of the WWE legend, which would be similar to how WWE used The Ultimate Warrior back in 2014.

In case you didn’t know....

Kurt Angle is set o be the headline inductee in this year’s class of 2017. He will be joined by Diamond Dallas Page, The Rock n’ Roll Express, Teddy Long and Beth Pheonix. More names are set to be announced as we inch closer to the induction ceremony that is scheduled to take place on the 30th March.

Reports have indicated that Angle could be back on WWE TV to take up the role of General Manager of RAW, replacing Mick Foley, who is most likely on his way out.

Heart of the matter

While WWE hasn’t confirmed the return to TV yet, Angle’s appearance is a sure-shot certainty. The RAW and SmackDown shows after WrestleMania are the most eventful ones and having Angle making a comeback after nearly a decade would be the perfect way to follow-up the biggest show of the year.

Ultimate Warrior is a prime example of WWE getting the marquee inductee making a return on the RAW after WrestleMania, as the late great superstar made an appearance on the fallout episode for WrestleMania 30.

What’s next?

We’re not sure what Angle will do upon his return and as far as a wrestling stint is concerned, Angle himself has said that both parties are waiting for the induction to get done with before they begin talks. Angle himself is confident of having one final in-ring run with the company and said that Triple H was the one who told him to be patient and wait for the ceremony to get over.

With Mick Foley being built up to leave or to be fired, Angle is the best replacement as the RAW GM is the wrestling terms are not agreed upon.

Sportskeeda’s take

WWE needs to put together a strong show after WrestleMania and Kurt Angle could be a vital part of the desire. As mentioned earlier, WWE hasn't confirmed it yet, but the announcement may come as soon as the induction ceremony or WrestleMania is done and dusted.

Angle returning on SmackDown gives rise to the tantalising possibility of the legend managing The American Alpha. However, it’s highly unlikely WWE may go down that path. WWE could have him form a faction instead, but that too is a far-fetched dream.

The General Manager’s position looks more viable and we have no qualms about it. We need Angle to save RAW or else SmackDown will continue to dominate.