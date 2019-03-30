WWE Rumors: Ladder match could be added to WrestleMania 35 card

Could we see a ladder match at Mania?

What's the story?

WrestleMania 35 is almost here and although the card is almost finalized at this point, there are still matches which will get added to the card in the coming week. Could a ladder match also be added to the card?

In case you didn't know...

Over the years, we have gotten a number of incredible ladder matches at WrestleMania from the Michaels versus Razor Ramon contest at Wrestle Mania X to the battle between the Hardys, Dudleys and E & C at WrestleMania 2000.

Last week, Sean Ross Sapp gave an update on what was happening backstage in WWE regarding a possible ladder match at Mania. Here's what Sapp said on Fightful Select:

“I know [a ladder match] was pitched for the women’s match and it was quickly shot down. I don’t know, that could end up changing. I was told this week that they consider a ladder match too much of a mess and I’m thinking, ‘What, why.?!’ They need one.”

The heart of the matter

As of now, there isn't a ladder match on the WrestleMania card with the show less than 10 days away. However, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, there is still a possibility that a ladder match will get added to the WrestleMania card.

Sapp said that there are people backstage who are still lobbying for a ladder match to be added to the card at WrestleMania.

Here's what Sean Ross Sapp said on Twitter:

There have been a LOT of pushes to get a ladder match on WrestleMania over the last couple of weeks.

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 is less than 2 weeks away and is set to be the first Mania with women headlining the show with Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch deservedly making the main event.

