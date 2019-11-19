WWE Rumors: Lana said something on RAW that was not a part of the script

Lana botched it up on RAW.

The Lana/Bobby Lashley/Rusev storyline witnessed another major development on this week's RAW as the Ravishing Russian announced that she had filed for a divorce.

An image of the restraining order was shown on the big screen before Lana revealed that Rusev can't be within 90 miles of her. She would correct herself, at the insistence of Lashley, that Rusev can't be within 90 feet of her.

However, she accidentally said 90 days before saying what was actually in the script.

On the post-RAW edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer disclosed what was actually in the script that was handed out to Lana.

Lana was supposed to say 90 miles before Lashley whispered in her ear about it being 90 feet. However, Lana botched her line and mentioned 90 days instead.

Meltzer said:

"Do You want to know the script on this? Because I actually know. Okay, she was supposed to say 90 miles, she was not supposed to say 90 days and it was supposed to end up with 90 feet. She was supposed to say 90 miles, Lashley was supposed to correct her and then she would say 90 feet.

"But somehow, she said 90 days, which she wasn’t supposed to say. So she did, in fact, screw up. I thought that the 90 miles had to be a screw-up but in fact, that line was actually a part of the script."

A majority of the fans may call this storyline a trainwreck, however, the YouTube numbers paint a different picture, and despite the negative reception online, the WWE officials are in no mood to pull the plug on the angle.

The feud is expected to lead up to a match between Rusev and Lashley at the TLC PPV next month. Until then, brace yourselves for more cringe-worthy segments to come your way.