WWE Rumors: Lars Sullivan's adult film videos discovered on the internet

Lennard Surrao Dec 29, 2019

Dec 29, 2019

Lars Sullivan.

Lars Sullivan has been trending on Twitter and it's surprisingly not with regards to his impending WWE return.

In what has shocked the WWE Universe to the core, old adult films and photos of the former NXT Superstar have been unearthed online.

Sullivan goes by the name Mitch Bennett in the videos in question, which were released before he joined WWE. The homosexual adult films allegedly feature what looks to be a young Lars Sullivan.

The speculation going around about the man in the videos not being Sullivan has also been debunked.

Sullivan's real name is Dylan Miley and the initials of his name, 'DM', can be seen tattooed on his body. It should be noted that Sullivan covered up the tattoo a long time ago as he now sports a different design at the same place on his arm.

We can't provide links of the videos here for obvious reasons but the latest revelation has come as another major blow to Sullivan's WWE career.

The former bodybuilder joined the WWE in 2013 and he spent 5 years at the Performance Center and NXT before vignettes of his main roster debut began airing at the end of 2018.

Sullivan was in for a big push in January 2019 but he never made his debut after he reportedly suffered an anxiety attack.

He finally debuted in April this year and attacked Kurt Angle on an episode of RAW. Sullivan went on to attack many Superstars in the following weeks before being sent to SmackDown, where he kicked off a feud with Lucha House Party.

Unfortunately, Sullivan suffered a knee injury during the programme and was ruled out for nine months. The Superstar was seen training for his return in recent weeks, however, his status now remains uncertain with the adult videos from the past coming to light.

Could this be the end of his WWE career?