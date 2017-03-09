WWE Rumors: Late change made to Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair title match at Fastlane

The match could have ended on a very different note.

What’s the story?

Last Sunday, at WWE Fastlane, Charlotte Flair was handed her first loss on pay-per-view by Bayley, with a little help from Sasha Banks. In the process, Bayley retained her Raw Women’s Championship.

However, according to PWMania, a late change was made to the match. Apparently, WWE had planned that Bayley would accidently lose her championship because of Bank’s interruption. This, in turn, will lead to a feud between the two friends heading into WrestleMania.

In case you didn’t know…

Bayley and Sasha Banks had been fierce rivals for a while in NXT. In fact, Bayley’s first match at NXT was against Banks and since then they had endured one of the best rivalries in the women’s division. This was until Battleground last year when the two teamed up together to take on Charlotte and Dana Brooke.

The heart of the matter

Sasha Banks had a pivotal role to play in the result of the match at Fastlane, much like she had in Bayley’s title victory on Raw a month ago. Bayley got the opportunity to hit a Bayley-to-Belly Suplex when Banks had distracted Charlotte on the outside.

However, Charlotte recovered and even managed to steal a quick pinfall on the defending champion. But it was Banks who intervened once again and alerted the referee to the fact that Charlotte had grabbed a handful of Bayley’s tights.

The referee proceeded to break the pin and shortly afterwards, Bayley had delivered a second Bayley-to-Belly Suplex to take the victory. Had it not been for Banks’ timely intervention, things could have been very different.

What’s next?

Bayley will take on Charlotte and Banks at WrestleMania 33 in a triple threat match to defend her title.

Sportskeeda’s take

Sasha Bank’s heel turn has been hinted at several times by the WWE. Even Jerry Lawler mentioned that he had his reservations about their friendship. But as is often the case, the company tends to change its plans at the last moment when information gets out beforehand. The rushed nature of Charlotte’s streak ending only point to that direction.

