WWE Rumors - The latest regarding backstage 'heat' on Matt Riddle

Will Riddle ever get his shot at Brock?

There were various reports coming out of the Royal Rumble PPV that the Ultimate Bro had earned himself some big time heat backstage, which some speculated as the reason for his quick exit from the Royal Rumble match itself. This comes on top of a reported backstage incident prior to the PPV between Riddle and Brock Lesnar. The WWE Champion allegedly got Riddle's attention by grabbing his shoulder and saying:

“Kid, you might as well stop saying my name and tagging me in sh*t because you and I will never work together. Ever."

For years, Matt Riddle has been on a mission to face Brock Lesnar, beat him, and send him into retirement match. Despite the confrontation at the Royal Rumble, Riddle isn't giving up on his aspirations, and he made that clear as day in the video below.

As for the "heat" on Riddle, that has been quickly debunked. As Sportskeeda Journalist Tom Colohue said in his recent YouTube video, it should be pretty obvious there is zero heat on Riddle following the events that unfolded this week:

"The idea that Matt Riddle is being punished... he isn't. He just plain isn't. If Matt Riddle was going to be punished, he would have been removed from the Royal Rumble match."

Colohue says Riddle being put into the Rumble match at the spot he entered was always the plan, as was his quick elimination by King Corbin. Any altercation with Brock happened after Riddle's spot was determined, and after the match rehearsal. Not to mention it's highly unlikely that Riddle and Pete Dunne would have won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic this past Wednesday if the Ultimate Bro was on the hot seat.

When it comes to Riddle ever getting his dream match with Lesnar, Colohue says it's pretty clear The Beast doesn't want to work with him:

"By in large if Brock doesn't want to work with you, Brock will not work with you. There are a number of people Brock has wanted to work with, but the original plan for this year's Royal Rumble was to have Brock in a Championship match - he sort of ran out of opponents, and also sort of didn't want to have any more new opponents."

