WWE Rumors - Legendary 7-Time World Champion returning to RAW to help Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins.

As reported by PWInsider, Big Show is currently scheduled to return on the next episode of RAW.

The 7-Time World Champion made his in-ring comeback after a two-year absence on the January 6th, 2020 episode of RAW.

Show teamed up with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in a match against the Authors of Pain and Seth Rollins, which the babyfaces won. The veteran Superstar wrestled another six-man tag team match on the following episode of RAW on January 13th, however, this time, he was on the losing end.

The giant was brought back to TV to help the babyfaces against the heel faction led by the Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins.

Kevin Owens was forced to wage a war against the heels in recent weeks due to Samoa Joe's injury, however, the return of the Samoan Submission Machine on the last RAW was a shot in the arm for KO.

While it seemed like Show was written off TV when he last appeared on RAW, Owens did mention in a promo that the fans should expect to see Show back again in the future.

Big Show returned as a babyface, but there is no guarantee that he would stay true to his allegiance with the faces. History tells us that Big Show has a tendency to drift back and forth in terms with regards to his character and the number of turns that he's had throughout his career has become a meme.

Show is expected to be on RAW to aid KO and Joe against the 4-man heel faction.

However, will Show manage to curb his tendencies to turn and be faithful to the good guys of the Red Brand? It would actually be a safe option to bet on the heel turn considering the WWE Legend's track record.

What do you guys think?