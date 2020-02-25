WWE Rumors - Legendary Superstar making an unannounced return at Super ShowDown to confirm WrestleMania match

WWE Super ShowDown.

With the go-home RAW for Super ShowDown now in the books, WWE is all set for the Saudi Arabia PPV which will take place on Thursday, February 27th.

The biggest change made to the card was the removal of Rusev, who will be replaced by Rey Mysterio in the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet match.

It was also revealed in the Wrestling Observer Radio that The Undertaker is on his way to Saudi Arabia and will appear at the show to begin the build-up for his rumored WrestleMania match against AJ Styles.

Bryan Alvarez: Thursday is Super ShowDown and on the way to Saudi Arabia is the Undertaker and Rey Mysterio, who apparently has taken the place of Rusev.

Dave Meltzer: He has taken the place of Rusev. Rusev isn't going on the trip. The story is an injury but, yeah, that's what the story is, an injury, but he backed out of the show essentially. I guess at the last minute because at the show tonight they had the graphic of Rusev but they said it was Rey Mysterio in the match.

Bryan Alvarez: So The Undertaker I presume is going there to shoot the angle for AJ?

Dave Meltzer: That's what I presume, yes. Yes. That match is still on, unlike so many of the other matches.

As previously reported by Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue, The Undertaker was originally slated to have a match at Super ShowDown, which unfortunately fell through.

The creative team have instead chalked out a solid plan to have The Phenom vs. The Phenomenal One at the Show of Shows. While the plans for a few other WrestleMania matches have changed this week, Undertaker vs. Styles is currently locked in for the mega show in April.

Undertaker appearing at Super ShowDown will help get more eyes on the show and it will also keep the Saudi officials happy. It's a win-win situation for all the parties involved.