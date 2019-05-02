×
WWE Rumors: Lio Rush recently offered incredible WWE contract, turned it down

Gary Cassidy
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.48K   //    02 May 2019, 23:32 IST

Is Lio Rush on his way out?!
Is Lio Rush on his way out?!

What's the story?

Many people were surprised when Lio Rush joined the main roster last year as Bobby Lashley's manager, but it seemed like the powers that be were fans - with 'The Man of the Hour' getting a decent chunk of mic time on a weekly basis.

With loads of rumours that Rush is rubbing people up the wrong way now, though, it would appear that WWE offered Rush an insane five-year deal - and he turned it

In case you didn't know...

One recent report from Fightful.com suggested that Rush was rubbing people the wrong way - in particular was Finn Balor.

One apparently involves former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor, who was making an effort to give Rush advice months ago. Balor allegedly let Rush know that it's quite likely that Vince McMahon wouldn't take kindly to his wife sitting in on rehearsals, and Rush responded unfavourably. Word got around the locker room pretty quickly.

But in an interview with Fightful today, Rush said that his problem isn't with Finn Balor.

Me and Finn are cool ,and my wife has never been an issue. There is someone who works for WWE who has hated me since the day I’ve worked for ROH and now that they work for WWE they’re leaking false information to get me released. At a certain point, I have to defend myself so that’s what I decided to do.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider have today released more details regarding Lio Rush's status within WWE - one part of which is regarding a new contract that was offered to The Man of the Hour, which he declined.

The report states that PWInsider's sources within WWE claimed that Rush was offered a new five-year contract that was said to be in the $300,000 range - but that Rush turned it down, asking for double that number.

What's next?

Well, who knows? Most likely, this isn't the end of this story.

Do you think Lio Rush should stay with WWE? Let us know in the comments.

Lio Rush
