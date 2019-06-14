WWE Rumors: Lucha House Party in favour backstage after controversial Lars Sullivan feud?

Lucha House Party vs Lars Sullivan

What's the story?

WWE is a large wrestling promotion. As such, it is difficult for all of their employees to get enough time on the show on a weekly basis. So, when they are given a chance to appear on the weekly televised shows, it is up to the wrestlers to prove that they can hold their own.

One team has done exactly that recently, as it appears that after their controversial feud with Lars Sullivan at WWE Super ShowDown, Lucha House Party has impressed backstage officials.

In case you didn't know...

Lucha House Party has been around in WWE for quite a while now. In that time, they have not had the most memorable feuds on the main roster, usually having tag matches and having a fun party gimmick with which they entertained the fans.

However, that changed with the arrival of Lars Sullivan to the picture. From the day that he arrived on the main roster, Sullivan has wreaked havoc on the WWE Superstars. He destroyed the Hardy Boyz and R-Truth, as well as targeting the former WWE RAW General Manager and Olympic Gold Medal Winner Kurt Angle.

'The Freak' Lars Sullivan appeared to approach his first stumbling block against a team who outnumbered him considerably -- Lucha House Party.

The heart of the matter

Lars Sullivan earned a win in his first match against Lucha House Party in controversial manner, as he won by Disqualification due to being attacked by all three Lucha House Party members at the same time. He gained revenge the following night on RAW by destroying all three of them.

Kalisto, Gran Metalik, and Lince Dorado appear to be in favour backstage at the moment.

According to reports by Fightful, they were seen to have been put in an unenviable feud when it came to booking decisions, but went along with it and went above and beyond to ensure that it succeeded. They even helped Sullivan along the way in his first main roster feud.

What's next?

WWE is known to reward the Superstars they are happy with. As a result, there might be a better push coming up in the future of Lucha House Party.