WWE Rumors - Major backstage concern over Goldberg and the Universal title ahead of WrestleMania

WWE didn't plan for this unforeseen situation ahead of the big show.

The officials would need to make a few important decisions with regards to the title's future.

Goldberg and Universal title.

Roman Reigns pulling out of WrestleMania 36 was an unforeseen move that forced the WWE to change the biggest match on the card.

Braun Strowman will be announced as Goldberg's new WrestleMania opponent. However, there is a lot of concern backstage with regards to the future of the Championship.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue opened up about the situation behind the scenes on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with Korey Gunz, the ever-so-dependable host of the show.

Tom stated that there is a concern as the original plan was for Roman Reigns to win the title at WrestleMania 36. It was revealed that Goldberg was never planned to make any more appearances after the big show.

The WWE Hall of Famer is very expensive and the company would have rather chosen to not use him for any more dates after WrestleMania.

While everyone backs Reigns backstage, people are also not happy about the situation and how it affects the storyline's future.

Here's what Tom revealed:

There is a concern that the Championship, the root as it were, from him after winning the Championship as was expected, and then going forwards, there is no saying what to do now. Goldberg is very expensive and he wasn't planned for any more appearances than this one, so it's difficult to say that this is going to happen or this is going to happen. There is some dislike about that.

Advertisement

Everyone backs Roman, nobody is happy with the situation, and I think this is true with other people as well.

There is a lot of uncertainty over Reigns' future as he may not be able to return until the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control.

WWE may also not be ready to put the title on Strowman, which leaves the company with many important decisions to make. Which option will they choose? Let us know your opinions about the status of the Universal title in the comments section.

For any quotes used from the video, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the Dropkick DiSKussions video in the article.